Transcript for Michael Douglas' dad Kirk is about to turn 102 and he discovered FaceTime

Our first guest, he needs no introduction. He's an academy award winner and a Hollywood legend. Please welcome Michael Douglas. ?????? How are you? It's an honor to meet you. Look at you, man. Good to see you. Great to see you. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you, really. Welcome. You know, you just brighten a room, man. Hardest working man in show biz. I bet you took a red eye last night. Just for you. Just for you absolutely. Thank you. Was not going to miss it. Thank you. You come from a very successful family. I love your father, Kirk. Yes. He turns 102 this weekend. 102. How's he doing? He's doing unbelievable. Our only problem is he's discovered face time. He discovered face time, but he doesn't have the three-hour time change worked out from west coast. We live on the east coast. We're early guys. We have kids. 10:30 we're in bed. We get a where are you? I'm in bed, dad. Well, let me see. I say I know what you want to see. You want to see Catherine. Hello, honey. He's fantastic. I can't get over it. His memory is all there. He's in good health. He's got a walker and a wheelchair, but 102. It's a blessing. One thing I want to mention, you mentioned your wife. I had an unforeseen moment with her. I was at another network working. She is such a Hollywood glam presence. She walked up and stood next to me. They were like who are you standing next to, Sara? I was like -- I couldn't spit out a sentence to save my life. She has such a presence about her. She does. She's spectacular. That's what happened with me. I saw "Zoro" and went who is that? Luckily the following week we were at a film festival in France and found out her film "Zoro" was there and I said I would like to meet her. I met her and that was the beginning. I thought I lost it on the first night I met her. Why? I had a great conversation. We found out we have the same birthday, the same day. September 25th. That's right. You're a Virgo. I turned to her and said I want to be the father of your children. She said, you know, I've heard a lot about you. She said I read a lot about you. I guess it's all true. Good night. But, hey, we all know how that worked out. It did work out and you were right. I didn't realize you got your first Oscar as a producer when you were only 31 for "One flew over the cuckoo's nest." Yes. Thank you. It was a labor of love. I never intended on being a producer. I was fortunate enough to get this project through my father. I was doing a television series called "The streets of San Francisco" with the great Carl Malden. Is there anybody here old enough to see it? You were old enough to see it. Okay. Then I left the show. Everybody thought I was crazy. I left the show in the fifth year when it was a big hit. I left to produce that movie. It was a labor of love. We won the big five, picture, director, actor, actor, screen play. Jack Nicholson starred in the movie. I heard he got you into golf. I know you're a big golfer. I am. I love we both came to it late, at the same age. Jack was a tennis player. I was a tennis player. Then I blew out my knee skiing. We were about 44, 45. He said, Mikey D., what do you say? We started to play golf. That was the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end. I know what you mean. I'm a golfer myself. Did you start late? I started late. The kids that started early make it look so natural. I started early. I could beat you. I'm just kidding. I could not beat Michael Strahan. We're going to go to the course. What's a typical night out with jack? We haven't had one in a few years. It would be late. It would be late. He's a great conversationalist. He likes to play it in his performances and everything, he likes to play it a little dumber than he is. He's a very, very smart guy. Very well-read and has a wonderful imagination and great sense of humor. I love that. We love having you here.

