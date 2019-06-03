Transcript for Michael Ray performs 'I'm Gonna Miss You' on Strahan and Sara

We are here with country music singer-song writer, Michael ray. You have a lot of things going on. You have called 2019 possibly your best year yet? Absolutely. And you got your first acm nomination. I did, yeah. Yeah. How does that feel? You know, growing up in central Florida and my family had a band. The acms, and all the award shows were, like, our super bowl. I would keep my list of artists that were, like, nominated and circle who won and keep it in my drawer to compare it to the next year. Archiving it. Comparing it to who kicked somebody off the nomination. So truly, you know, I feel like it gets said a lot, but just to be nominated for any award, you kind of already feel like a winner in that aspect. You did. I believe that fully. We just feel very blessed and lucky to be put in a category with a lot of other artists that have had other great years as well. You deserve it, man. You deserve it. Thank you. And another thing, you did something really big recently. You got engaged. I did. To a fellow country singer, Carly Pearce. There you are on your knee. One thing you said you wanted to do was make it bigger than anything they do on "The bachelor." How did that work out for you? We killed it, man. I set a goal. I set a goal. So it was in tulum, Mexico, with her mom and dad. I asked her parents on Thanksgiving so her mom and I set the whole thing up throughout that month, and I told her. She was, like, how big do you want to go with this? She watches "The bachelor" and I was, like, I need to make this look like a regular just date night at an Applebee's, "The bachelor." I need to set this bar, and so I rented out this private deck at the resort that we had in tulum, and had all these flowers sent in and did a private dinner, and had rose petals from our door all the way down. Oh, stop. The baby's kicking. Hopefully not yet. We haven't heard that yet. You can't say baby after proposal. You need time. You need time. Too soon, girl. Too soon. This isn't an announcement. So yeah. One of the coolest parts was our deck was overlooking the balcony, and she was watching the flowers being brought in and she thought someone was getting married and she didn't know it was for her. We hired a photographer and a mariacci band because we already went this far. He wasn't joking. The sky is the limit. Congratulations on that. Congratulations on your acm, and we're just happy that you are here. But we want to give the people what they want, right? Yeah. Y'all ready? All right. Performing his hit song "I'm going to miss you," give it up for Michael ray. ?????? ??? most nights I can keep it buried in the back of my head ??? ??? on most nights I can have a couple drinks, I can take off the edge ??? ??? and then I don't have to think

