and wardrobe. So now let's meet her. Please welcome our instant celebrity, Kim ruck. ?????? look at you. Come here. Come on in here. Sit here. Have a seat. Oh my goodness. I'll tell you right now. That was quite the twirl right there you came out here with. If you feel as good as you just walked out here, this is impressive. Yeah. You know, when youave a lot of time for yourself and everybody's watching, you better make, you know, make sure everybody's watching. When they're looking, make sure you giv something to look at. Exactly. You're a ler. You're the boss of your own company. Yeah. You're a mother of three. Yep. It's really something. Tell us about being a mother and G a boss. It's hard work, you know? It's a lot of figuring out the schedules and, you know, who to work for, who to not, you know, what your kids are doing, like, what principal's calling now and oh my goodness. You know what I mean? Yeah. So I mean, time management is not, you know, an easy thing. Yep. But you do it. You go out thereou, you know, you be a good person, a happy person and people gravitate towards you, and, you know, so hey. And you're doing it. I'm doing it. I'm doing it. A lot of women dream of being their own boss. If I could only work for myself. For those people sitting at home that kind of have that dream they want to leap off the couch for, what advice do you give to them? You have to study. You have to learn. You have to keep going out there, and, you know, pulling as much information as you possibly can, and listen to people and see, what do they want? You have to listen and you have to learn. Our producer said something cute. She said, when she's not with her kids, she's always kind of reading up to make her business better. Absolutely. I'm online. You don't take time to yourself. No, I don't. When was the last time you treated yourself? And this doesn't count because we treated you. Okay. Every -- You have to think. It's not enough. Every summer, I hang out with days and we have so much fun. So once a year. You treat yourself. Once a summer. There are about seven days in a week. That is not enough. She gives herself three days. Yes. We want to pamper you a little. As a gift to our instant celebrity, we are a gift. A day of pampering just for you. Oh my gosh. Thank you so much. You don't have to wait until next summer. Thank you so much. You deserve it. Thank Y That's not -- that's not all. We appreciate you so much here on ourhow that, you know, that camera right there, that one right there. Yes. I want to you look into that camera and wave because all of times square is looking out. You're on the Jumbotron. You're looking at New York City. If you got to do it, you got to do it big. Yes. Thank you. And Kim, we want to thank you seriously. Seriously, thank you and you being a boss and being a mom, and doing it the way you do it and giving that advice for people out there hoping to do the same thing. Thank you so much for coming here and being our instant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.