Transcript for Michael Strahan shares his method for changing diapers

No, but another thing I saw that made me so happy -- You're with the happy. I gravitate towards happy. So the tarmac guy and I are like this. I read last night that New York state is now mandating that places put changing tables in the men's room. All new and renovated buildings. How many of you guys -- I love the aggressive mom clapping going on right thousand. -- Right now. How many of you have had the situation where dad or the man in your life goes to go into the men's room, comes back out and says, sorry, this is on you. No changing table. It happens all the time except in airports. They are really good about it. This gentleman here is, like, this happened to me. I think it's hard because it's not -- it's not a modern marriage when both parents work. It's, like, mandatory these days to have two income families. That means you have to split the labor at home. People are doing more of sharing and when you are tag teaming the kids and you're the only one that can change them because there is one changing table, I feel like the world is stacked against you. Well, I feel like it's great because all those dads who wanted to change diapers, gives them an opportunity, and for all those -- no. I love to change the diapers. I was a good diaper changer. To me, it was, like, a pit stop in racing. Get out of here, kid. I could see you turning that into a competition. It was a competition. Time me, baby. I'm going. But for all those dads who had a built will have -- built-in excuse, your time is up. One of our producers said, I enjoyed those days when I was in there, and there was nothing. Sorry, babe. Your excuses are done. You have to go to another state. I like that though. I do like that. In this day and age and how we live now, equal opportunity for everybody to change a diaper is fair.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.