Transcript for Mom thinks 'ice cream and a day of fun' is enough payment for babysitter

So I couldn't believe this when I read it because when you have kids obviously you're changing diapers. You're doing all these crazy things, and you get babysitters. Hopefully there is babysitters available. Yes. So this is a recent Reddit post where this college student -- she is trying to pay for school, trying to pay for her books and all these things. What do you do? You babysit. Yep. Well, she -- she was babysitting for this lady for eight hours, watched her kids and after she didn't get paid, she asked the lady, well, you know, can I get my payment? And the lady goes, well, I wasn't aware payment was involved. Okay. You got free ice cream and a day of fun. I'm sorry for the misinterpretation. But things got nastier because this babysitter obviously said, I'm sorry, but as much as I loved seeing your kids, I'm doing this for payment exclusively. The woman responds, well, you're acting kind of stuckup, aren't you? Can we compromise at $20? For eight hours of work. For eight hours, and the young lady who was very professional she said, I watched your kids for eight hours and we agreed on $16 an hr, so $128 is the total. And the lady responded -- Oy. Really set her off. I'm not paying you $128 for a single day. They are easy kids. That's on oxymoron. There are no easy kids. There are no easy kids. She said, I wish I didn't have such a stuckup, beep, watching my kids. I'm going to block you now. Please don't contact me again. How do you feel about that? So many feelings, Michael. So many feelings. Do share. It's a babysitter. Do you know how hard that is? I practically hand over my bank account when anyone entertains my kid for an hour. I'm, like, just take it all. Whatever it takes. Kids are a lot of work and multiple kids in this situation. Multiple kids and this young lady is trying to pay for her school. She agreed to it. She said, we didn't agree, and the girl had screenshots. Screenshotted all the conversations and it set the mom off to say, basically don't contact me. I'm not paying. That's just flatout wrong. What rock does she live under that she thinks people play with your kids for fun? Not only that, but you don't ever want to cheap out oa babysitter, pilot or a doctor. That's all I'm saying. You're worried about sending your food back at a restaurant. Something that was upsetting

