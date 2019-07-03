Transcript for Philadelphia's Jr. Barber Academy

our stage into a barber shop. But you might notice that the barbers, they're a little younger than normal. That's because of this man right here. The founder of Philadelphia's junior barber academy. P. Michael Boone. Welcome, man. Thank you. Thank you so much for being here. Right off, I want to meet the junior barbers. You want to raise your hands so even knows who everyone is. 11-year-old Christian. That's Christian. And Taylor, you're also 11? Mm-hmm. And we have 17-year-old yalin. And 9-year-old Mohammed. Bringing in the youth vote. Can you tell me what this program is? The junior barber academy is where I teach children 8 to 18 years old how to cut hair. I want them to give back to the community. I want them to be self-sufficient. If they want to one day become licensed this is the start. This is the start. This is the start. Awesome. I'll be honest with you. I get -- I get two cuts a week, man. I keep my line crisp. Wow. Crisp. If I walked in the barber shop, I would be a little nervous. But they have some real skills. Yes, yes, they do. Yes, they do. How long do you think it takes for kids to get the hang of it? To get the hang with -- of it, about six weeks. About six weeks. My program is six weeks. I have to stay focused. That's the point. You can start. Because I know that Taylor, you have a favorite part of doing a haircut. What is it? Shapeup. The shapeup. Tell me what that is. The hairline. The reason why I like the hairline, because if somebody walk in that door with a crooked hairline, I can fix it. Shaping lives, one hairline at a time. We want to see you in action. You can start cutting. And she's cutting messiah. You're 19 years old. You ever thought you would get your hair cut from an 11-year-old. Nah. Are you nervous? I have faith in her. I have faith in her. Okay. Then we got my man Christian. Christian is over here cutting quadir. Q urk Adir, you're a substitute teacher. Your a sergeant in the reserves. Yes. So this is probably not a high-stress environment for you. It's up there. And so, Christian. You're 11 years old, as well. What made you want to join the program? I wanted to join the junior barber academy because I wanted to give back to the community and help put money on the table for my mom. I want to check in with our youngest member, Mohammed. How does it make you feel, you're a part of the program. How do you feel after you see someone walk out with a nice It make me feel good. Like I can do something in life. And make me feel like I -- I made someone's life better. And if you give someone a haircut outside or inside, then you really change a life. There's nothing better than a good cut. You be walking down the street like this. You get a cut, you be like, yeah. You said it earlier. When it comes to a program like this, the toughest thing is keeping the attention of the kids. How are you able to keep the attention of the kids? What takes their attention away? I say social media. I say the phone. It's like me against Instagram. I want them to stay focused. I want them to pay attention to the details that I see. So I always have to fight with that digital device. Their minds are everywhere. This is a great program. It teaches you focus. You're cutting somebody's hair. It's a big thing. It seems like you've got the best of the best. Quadir, you're looking good, man. He's hooking you up, man. We love that you're giving back to the kids and the kids give back to the community. Helping their families. We got a little something something for you guys over here. A special gift. Wow. You got your own barber aprons over here. Wow. Awesome! You can have that one. Wow. To Mohammed. Awesome. Come here, Taylor. I'm not going to put them on everybody. You guys are working. I'll just hold them over here. These are for you guys. You know, to remember us by. That needs a little bit of an adjustment. I would probably say. But, um. We'll just -- We'll figure that out. How about that? It's so awesome having you here. Thank you, guys, for letting the kids cut your hair here on the show. We have a few members of the audience who said they're next in line.

