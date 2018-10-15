-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce pregnancy
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told family baby news at Princess Eugenie's wedding
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make royal baby announcement
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Melissa McCarthy reflects on her high school hairstyle
-
Now Playing: Macy Gray performs her new hit song!
-
Now Playing: Rescue your old furniture with these tips
-
Now Playing: How should you talk to your kids about the #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Alyssa Milano talks mom guilt with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines
-
Now Playing: College football team really stepped up the halftime show's game
-
Now Playing: Royal baby watch! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting
-
Now Playing: Parkland students speak out about their new book
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy became 'enamored' with characters in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
-
Now Playing: 'The Conners' sneak peek: Jackie tries to fix her kitchen's 'flow'
-
Now Playing: Alyssa Milano reflects on #MeToo movement one year later
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson reportedly split
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $654M
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton speaks out on Monica Lewinsky
-
Now Playing: State fish and wildlife commissioner faces calls for resignation
-
Now Playing: Police ask for public's help in finding model's killer