Transcript for Royal baby watch! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting

really excited about and I'm not a big royal's fan, but Meghan and Harry are having a baby. Already? Yeah. Wow. I didn't get this excited about anyone else or any wedding. She was the age I was when I got married. As a woman, there are times there's pressure on your expiration date on things you might want to do. I always wanted to have kids and I got married later so you don't have a lot of time. It's like let's do this. They didn't waste any time. No, they did not. Spring of 2019. That baby is going to be so cute. So cute. So now the new royal watch is on? Yeah. Everything these two do, I gotta say he was my favorite. Yes. He is like the royal you want to be. Yes. I don't want to be the future king because I can't do nothing. If I'm Harry, I can go to Vegas. I can kick it. He had a wild streak with the perfect amount of his mother in him. He's always doing good deeds, but he also knows how to let his hair down and go crazy. I felt like in his 20s and teens he got it in all. He has no regrets. If you're going to be the future king, you can't do anything. You always gotta be proper. I would be like throw me the mashed potatoes. You get the royal invite without any of the pressure. Yeah. Maybe we'll get an invite. We want to be at the hospital when the baby is born. I just want to see that baby. This is one thing I've been royally excited about. Congratulations to them. It's great news. Great news. That's new to me this morning. I did the math and it's legitimate. You did not. I did. I am not the only one here. When you saw they were pregnant, did you not do just a -- I'm not judging even if it didn't add up. Every dude is like we don't care. We're just happy they're having a baby. We didn't do the math. The women did for a second. Not judging, but super cool that worked out nicely. Move on.

