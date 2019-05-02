Transcript for Sara 'borrows' a chair from 'The View'

Something different is about you. My hair. I got it trimmed. You're so cute. Max didn't even notice. It's not about that. You got a new chair. Why didn't I -- you're so high up. Why didn't I get one? I should have got a new chair. It's a power move. We have been doing this whole thing, swapping our chairs because people are hating on our chairs, so chairgate continues. We had our Archie and Edith chairs. We have pictures of these. The hand chairs, you remember those. The lounger, the lawn chair that you had when we were really -- there's my favorite chair. That's the lawn chair. Well, no. The other one. I felt like I should have had a beer and a barbecue plate in my lap. It's not about the size of the chair, Michael. Anyway. Where did this chair come from? This one actually, you might recognize it. I was visiting my old friends at "The view," my old hangout spot, and -- Thank you. It's a really comfortable chair so I decided to borrow it. I think we have some footage from that. Wait, wait, wait. You're going to do this by yourself? No. No. You guys, I'm pregnant. Not broken. No, no, no. Here. Here. Here. You're dragging my chair. That's an egot. Read that. I got it. You can catch "Strahan and Sara," 1:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC. So basically you stole a chair from "The view." It's all family. You can do that on any ABC show. Really? Just steal stuff. It's not even stealing. Yeah. What do they call it? Just borrowing it. Repurposing? Repurposing, helping a friend out. These girls always have my back and now they have my butt. Again, it sounded better in my head. I always think of you, so why didn't you get me a chair? I could only fit one on my car. I got to say, I'm sick of this chair stuff. We got to fix it. We have to fix it. That's why Marie Kondo is here today. Marie is going to help us fix

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.