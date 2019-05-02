Transcript for Sara helps you find the right bra size

sponsor, soma for another edition of closet confidential. Finding the right size bra can be tricky, but thanks to soma's new technology, it's going to be easier. Here to break it down for us is fashion expert, Melissa Garcia. Hi. You look beautiful. Amazing. Thank you. We were just talking at commercial. I'm pregnant, and my size is changing constantly. It might have in the last segment. Who knows? We need to make it easier to shop for the right size bra. The truth is we are probably walking around in the wrong size bra. A bra that's probably too small, but we don't want to admit it. What I love about this technology, so this is from soma, and this is the fit. It looks like a sports bra. You can buy it online or in stores. You put it on top of your best-fitting bra that doesn't have a lot of padding. She starts talking. You push this and download the app and it connects via bluetooth and it gives you your exact size. It's amazing. I saw it work in the store yesterday for three of the women that are here today. It was amazing. This takes the guesswork out of finding the right size. And there are moments in stores. I was telling her about a time they were announcing to the whole store my bra size. Saved by the bra here. Saved by the bra. And we have the president of soma. How excited are you for this to be taking off? This leverages 15 years of bra fit experience and we're offering our customers an unparalleled experience. You can go to one of our 275 boutiques or do it in the comfort of your own environment, and it really powers our legacy to support women with innovative solutions and perfect fit. The part about keeping it in the home is the part that appeals to me. I would rather do this by myself. Most women would. We have got three women here that you are going to tell us about the issues they had before. Yes. Okay. So first -- so beautiful. This is shomita. She really, her main concern was that she has had a breast reduction and she has lost a lot of weight and looks beautiful. Congratulations. So she was having an issue with -- she was having spillage in the front. She was having bulging in the back and with a button-down shirt she was, like, I can never wear them because I get that gap in the front. If you get the right-sized bra, it doesn't happen. As you can see here, we put her in this great bra. It fits perfect. She went up more than a cup size. More than a full size, and we bump them all up, and a lot of people, there's a misconception. You think when you go to a bigger sized bra it will make you look bigger. It actually makes you look smaller so don't be afraid of the numbers. This is the perfect fit for her. I like that. She looks beautiful. You look amazing. You look amazing. Before I was spilling over. There is nothing worse than putting on a sexy dress and having the bra hang. Oh, I have had that. We have all been there. I know what that is. Thank you so much. Thank you. And this is our second model. Chanel. This is Chanel, and like a lot of moms, she breast-fed and after her two babies, she felt that she lost a lot of the volume in her breast. Which is very common. They drink the size out of you. She was very self-conscious and she wanted volume so we went with a great push-up strapless bra and we know for women, strapless bras are almost impossible to find the right size. This was the first bra she put on, and she was -- I wish you could see her face. She was so happy. She said, I want to marry this bra. Those were her exact words and I think it looks beautiful and it gives her that extra volume she wants. I avoid off the shoulder because of the strapless. Does this feel comfortable? It feels great. It feels great. It's a nice bra. That is a match made in heaven. You marry that bra. You marry that bra. Thank you. Thank you. And who do we have next? Last, we have Rosa who is so sweet and she also has gone through I think an over 40-pound weight loss. She is again here. Congratulations. You look beautiful. She's finding her body again and trying to figure out what the right size and shape -- she said she had a brand-new bra on, but as we can see, she was spilling out on top. She was bulging in the back and said she was very uncomfortable, right? Yes. It was horrible. I had spillage everywhere, and then I put this bra on and it was, like, the best thing ever. Oh my gosh. This is the back vanishing bra which basically smooths everything in the back and it's definitely wearing a dress like this, a sheath dress, you need that coverage underneath. That's where it all starts. No loss whatsoever. You worked hard for that body so we should be able to see it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much. Do you all want to come out

