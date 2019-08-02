Transcript for Sara and Michael share toddlers' irrational meltdowns

I was reading a viral Reddit thread the other day. Uh-huh. This is what entertains me. Where real and he hilarious stories -- parents are telling the stories of toddlers who have irrational meltdowns and what those were about. Some of our favorites -- want me to start this out? Yep. Kid flipped out because the cat cheated in a game they were playing. Can't make this up. Okay. Well, my kid screamed at his balloons for an hour because they wouldn't stop floating. This is not mine, but my son wanted me to wrap him like a burrito for bed, but he was upset I wrapped him like a bean burrito saying, I wanted to be a chicken and rice burrito. They need to lay off the Mexican food. That's funny. Okay. Here we go. My toddler lost it because the imaginary door on his imaginary fire truck wouldn't open and he was stuck inside. You can't even talk him down from that at that point. No. This was my favorite of all. My toddler loves being tickled, so I was tickling him one day. He let out a huge fart -- excuse me, and immediately started crying and screaming, and I asked him why he was screaming and he replied, I was savin that for later. I mean, young people speak truth. Little kids say the darnedest things. That's what that was. They do. Do you even remember? Your kids are older. My kids are too old for me to remember any meltdowns. I really don't. I remember all the mistakes I made as a parent. I don't remember theirs, you know? Aw. That's sweet. Like the time I had my daughter on my shoulders. I'm walking through -- She's okay now. She's okay. She's 27. She's fine. She walks funny, but -- She walks funny. You know when you put your kids on your shoulder and I'm, like, proud daddy walking around with my daughter on my shoulders through New York City? I didn't realize the awnings for the buildings were so low. He clotheslined her. All I remember is the back of her head hits me in my lower back and I'm looking up and I go -- but she's fine. So sorry, honey. She's fine, everybody. She's fine. But it's funny because we're in the heart of toddler breakdown phase and it's on the heels of when you have an infant and each cry means something. They need something specific. Right when you think they figure it out, they hit being a toddler where there's no rational reason sometimes. They just cry. What do you do? If Alec's food touches each other, he gets very angry, and then the mop he plays with, he has a kid mop and you know the stringy part? If it doesn't lay symmetrical in a circle, he really gets angry, but if you sweep it once, it's not going to be a circle anymore. You can imagine how long these nights take when he decides to play with the cleaning set. When you know you're going to take a flight or see someone, we prep them, like right now, you're going to see them next week for a shoot. And every day, I'm, like, Michael Strahan's coming to play with you next week. D Alec's like when is Michael Strahan coming? It kind of manages expectations. You shouldn't have told him. I wanted to ring the doorbell. Big black man's here. Surprise. Scare him. Why not? What's wrong with that? You look just like max. He's great because -- but he knows who I am. He does. He calls you by both your names though. It's not just Michael. We're doing something where I'm going to your house and basically you're trusting me with yours your kids. Honestly all joking aside because there are so many jokes here, I love you and you're an amazing father. You don't think I can do it? I think your skills might be rusty. Rusty? Let me tell you. You wait. When you come home, they're going to be, like, mama who? Mama who? We want to stay with you. That's how I do it. No. I love kids, and I'm good with kids and speaking of a super sensitive topic, when you have girls though, it has made me super sensitive towards my kids because girls emotionally handle things differently than boys and it's taught me to remove myself as this rough and tumble parent wanting to take care of everything. He has three daughters and one son. Yes. And it's taught me to look at it from a completely different angle. What may not be that important to me is very important to somebody else. When you can respect somebody's opinions LE that, it will make your life a lot easier, but when it all doesn't work. You're a parent and it's tough and you can't fix all your kids' problems, and this is what you do. Right here. You just put them on a roomba, and life is great. There you go. That right there, coupes down -- calms down any kid So you need to get rid of the mop anm on a roomba, safe effect. I tried sitting on the roomba. It doesn't move. I'm staying away from that. Sorry. I'm on a seven-second delay. I just got that.

