Transcript for Sean Hayes and his husband Scott Icenogle wrote a new book together!

Our next guests co-authored their first book together and they happen to be married. Please welcome Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle. Nice to see you. Hi. So nice to meet you. You too. Welcome you two. I was reading this book over the weekend to my son. He's that age where he keeps taking the paper cover off. We have to keep finding the actual book. I do that too actually. All my Harry potter books are completely blank. Some people never grow out of it. No. How are you guys? Great. She loves "Will and grace" by the way. Thank you. You do the belly bump. I taught my son Alec how to do a belly bump. The problem is he does a kamikaze belly bump. He's like mama run at you and he pulls his shirt up and rather than just the cute bump he runs at me all belly and plows me over. We're working on it. I do a kamikaze shot and then do that with Scott. That's how it works. Sean, we know you're an Emmy award winning actor. We all know that. We all know that. Good. Scott, you're an accomplished music composer. Yes. Two different worlds. Why did you two want to do this? I played piano for 20 years and played music my entire life. So did Scotty. I grew up listening to the record of "The nutcracker" over and over. I memorized every note and every instrument. I'm obsessed with "The nutcracker." When we met, I found out you had the same obsession. Love it. Tell me your name. Scott. Sean, nice to meet you. Same bed 20 years. Yes. We wanted to do a back story of the sugar plum fairy and how she got her wings. When you see the ballet, it's real trippy. There's a mouse king fighting the prince and then a tree explodes. We were like where did these people think of these characters? This is an origin story of the character from "The nutcracker." We would love to do the origin story for all the characters eventually. The illustrations are beautiful. I always notice that in a children's book. I can read, but I like the pictures as well. You like to be read to. I prefer it. They say you should be careful of working with a spouse. Yeah. How is that working out for you? You're still together as of right now. We made it. I love that these slide like that. We always say, you know, you have to fall in respect with someone, not fall in love with someone. When you fall in respect, everything else falls in place. People are in love with the concept of falling in love. They should fall in respect first. It was the same thing for us too. Sure we had our little quips. We got through it. We have our own vision of things. You have to find common ground. Respect gets you to the common ground. Then we hopefully come up with a good product. Who walks away and who doubles down? There's always one. That's so funny. Everyone thinks their idea is the greatest idea ever. We would have a discussion about that. Yes. Go off into our corners and then he realized I was right 99% of the time. I'm not sure about that. You guys have been together for some years. I'm curious. How did you guys meet? He was the D.J. On "The Ellen DeGeneres talk show." That was many, many, years ago. When it first premiered in 2003. Ellen would be like there's D.J. Scotty K. There he was spinning records. It's a long story, but that's how we met. Did you know him before you met? I was a fan of the show. Me too. So you're telling me there's a chance. He beat you to it in many ways. I went to two tapings of "Will and grace" as a fan. I actually lingered about one time afterwards to hope that I would maybe see Sean and maybe shake his hand and I did. I saw Meghan and shook her hand and I got this note and it said Sean wanted to meet me. So we got together and went to dinner. We were fans of each other and it's always healthy to date fans. Totally. I've seen that lifetime movie. Touche. I'm a fan. I'm a fan too. Our egos are so stroked. We're going to test your relationship, not just yours, but we're going to test Sara's too. Her husband max is here. You've been married for about the same time. We're calling this -- it's the laziest title of a game show

