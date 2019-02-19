Transcript for Tory Johnson's Oscar glam Deals and Steals

slashed in half so it all starts at 13 bucks. Sheet masks. These are not ordinary, and they are made with coconut fiber. I chose this because this inspires a happy mood. You must need that all the time. I gave this for you. Sweet dreams. Sweet dreams. Sweet dreams? These are all infused with aromatherapy oil, and not only do you get that treatment for your face, but that smell that puts you in that good mood. All the sets, depending on what your skin care concern is, $36 to $56, and we're slashing it for the whole set. Yes. They tart at -- start at 17 dollars. I want to do this after the show. Good. Okay, good. Amazing cosmetics. So this is all about concealers and primers. I need concealer and primer. Good. Good. I woke up thinking he needs some concealer. This is one of the amazing line smoothers because look. Every single thing from this line is waterproof. It's crease proof and not going to cake. It looks fun like that, and you have got a beauty treatment if you buy the roll-on one. Like the pillow case, people. Normally $14 to $88. What's the deal? We're slashing it all in half, $7 to $40, and two favorite words? Free shipping. Okay. So I have got three special words. Longer lashes, fuller brows, plumper lips. The trifecta. Our glam team is all over these products and you can use them with your regular beauty routine and it will add oomph. That's what the red carpet is all about. Normally $20 to $70 and they start at $10. Longer lashes. Longer lashes are a game changer and they don't have to be difficult. With these ones, you don't have to -- there is no trimming no measuring, to cutting. Glue and go. Put it right on? Glue and go, and you can bat those lashes all day long and look gorgeous. $12 to $28. Regularly, they are slashed in half. $6 to $13. They are gorgeous. I'm thinking about blue and that. I can't do that. So easy. You have got a glam team here to help you. Okay. Ricky loves Ricky. This lighting is incredible. You're going to get both of these lights. This one has got five different settings. Look how bright it gets. This is like when you stay in hotels. The good lighting. So if you want to take gorgeous selfies or if you want to make sure your makeup is put on flawlessly, good lighting is key. This little one comes with it for on the go. Look how gorgeous. You look gorgeous no matter what -- I know, right? But it's really beautiful. This set -- I know too, you too. This set normally is $250. Today slashed in half, $125 and -- Free shipping. Thank you so much, Tory. You're our favorite. Our audience is all going home with products from florapy, and amazing cosmetics as well as grande cosmetics. You have 24 hours to grab any of these deals. Go to strahanandsara.com. And don't go anywhere.

