Watch Michael Strahan freestyle rap!

More
You do not want to miss Michael Strahan stealing the spotlight with this drop the mic moment.
0:53 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Watch Michael Strahan freestyle rap!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59628718,"title":"Watch Michael Strahan freestyle rap! ","duration":"0:53","description":"You do not want to miss Michael Strahan stealing the spotlight with this drop the mic moment. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/watch-michael-strahan-freestyle-rap-59628718","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.