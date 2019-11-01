Transcript for Weatherman apologizes for on-air flub

Before we get to our celebrity, I want to talk about this story. I saw this thing on the news and when you are doing live TV, things happen. You make mistakes. You mix up your words sometimes. Some of us more than others. You flub a lot. Yep. There is this weatherman -- woo. Jerry kappell and he recently flubbed martin Luther king's name and we want you guys to take a look at this. Martin Luther -- Jr. Yeah. You heard that, right? Yeah, and what a slipup. So he got fired. He was fired from his job, but amazingly a lot of people are coming to his defense. Al roker for one came to his defense and said, I think Jeremy kappell made an unfortunate flub and should be given a chance to apologize. Anyone who has done live TV and screwed up, and he wrote, Google a number of ones I have understands. Even martin Luther king jr.'s daughter Bernice said, he shouldn't have been fired. He did apologize. He said, I just messed up. I was talking really fast. I really hope that's what that was. We have a clip of the apology. Show it. What happened on Friday, you know, to me, it's a simple misunderstanding. If you watch me regularly, you know that I tend to do a lot of information in my weather casts which forces me to speak fast and unfortunately I spoke a little too fast when I was referencing Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. So fast to the point where I jumbled a couple of words. Now in my mind, I knew I mispronounced, but there was no malice. There was nothing that I could have -- I had no idea the way it people. Yeah. I can only imagine. And it's very hard to apologize because after he was fired, he didn't have to apologize. For him to come out and do that, I commend him on that. You speak to sincerity. We're in a society that whenever you do something, we're very disposable. Yeah. You get a new phone every time the new one comes out and the old one still works. We're very disposable in relationships and everything else. One thing goes wrong and you're gone. There is no -- how can you put it? There is no -- no kind of understanding in a lot of ways which we used to give people the benefit of the doubt. We do that with people close to us. If it's somebody you love and you see somebody in the news feeling the heat, and you say, but he's my dad or he's my brother and there is always love to these people and there are other sides to them. In the second, it's just a persona and we just tear them down. I'm hesitant to do that because today it's him. Tomorrow it's you and who is checking on you when it's time? That is a tough one to flub right there. I tell you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.