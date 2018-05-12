This 9-year-old kid fights back on town snowball ban

More
Michael Strahan and Sara Haines have everything you need to know this afternoon.
1:30 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This 9-year-old kid fights back on town snowball ban

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59631030,"title":"This 9-year-old kid fights back on town snowball ban ","duration":"1:30","description":"Michael Strahan and Sara Haines have everything you need to know this afternoon. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/year-kid-fights-back-town-snowball-ban-59631030","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.