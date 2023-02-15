4 sea turtles rehabilitated, released back into the ocean

SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast in Australia successfully released the turtles ahead of a "Clean Up for the Hatchlings" event, a community-led initiative to clean beaches in preparation for breeding season.

February 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live