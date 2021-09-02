Cat and pitbull are inseparable best buddies who love to wrestle

More
Emily Jackson got her cat, Sage, to keep her then puppy, Taz, company while she was at work.
1:00 | 02/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cat and pitbull are inseparable best buddies who love to wrestle
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Emily Jackson got her cat, Sage, to keep her then puppy, Taz, company while she was at work.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"75782422","title":"Cat and pitbull are inseparable best buddies who love to wrestle","url":"/GMA/Living/video/cat-pitbull-inseparable-best-buddies-love-wrestle-75782422"}