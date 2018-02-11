How decorating for Christmas may boost happiness

More
One study found that that decorating the outside of your home for Christmas can make you appear more welcoming and sociable.
2:01 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How decorating for Christmas may boost happiness

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58921437,"title":"How decorating for Christmas may boost happiness","duration":"2:01","description":"One study found that that decorating the outside of your home for Christmas can make you appear more welcoming and sociable.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/decorating-christmas-boost-happiness-58921437","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.