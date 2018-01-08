How embracing discomfort can help you grow

More
Inspirational speaker and bestselling author DeVon Franklin appears live on "GMA" to discuss why it is important to embrace discomfort in life.
4:56 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How embracing discomfort can help you grow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56959150,"title":"How embracing discomfort can help you grow","duration":"4:56","description":"Inspirational speaker and bestselling author DeVon Franklin appears live on \"GMA\" to discuss why it is important to embrace discomfort in life. ","url":"/GMA/Living/video/embracing-discomfort-grow-56959150","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.