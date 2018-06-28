This flight attendant donated a kidney to his co-worker

When Newark flight attendant Jair Ripoll needed a kidney transplant, he found a familiar face there to offer him one.
2:19 | 06/28/18

Transcript for This flight attendant donated a kidney to his co-worker
