Transcript for Friends help their BFF try to find the perfect Valentine's match

Back to "Gma" and if you're looking for a date for Valentine's day. Close. You got less than 24 hours to go and maybe you'll turn to your friends to help you find your match. Some people say that's the way to do it. We have an inle single gal so cute ready to find that special someone and a team of her best friends to help her pick the man of her dreams. So who's ready to start this journey to find love? I am. Let's take a look. ?????? as the ladies on "Sex and the city" have taught us repeatedly. Burger broke up with me on a post-it. On/post-it? Reporter: Finding Mr. Right can be the most difficult treasure hunt. I'm sorry I can't, don't hate me. Reporter: Hannah can relate. She's 27, a manager in the fashion biz and single in new York City. I've had a lot of dating experiences, some good, some bad. And there's definitely always something missing. Reporter: And the single most important thing in a man to her, integrity. She loves to cook and travel. So to make her a match we teamed up with dating guru Bela Gandhi. We're like personal trainers for your love life. Along with three of Hannah's best friend. These three friends have been very supportive in my dating life over the years. Avery, the college bestie, Kelsey and Darius, a friend who makes her laugh even at herself. Together team Hannah on a mission to find love. All right, so there's the story. We're here now with Hannah and her friends and dating relationship expert Bela Gandhi who always brings the heat. Ready. Dating isn't easy and Hannah, we're wondering, why haven't you found love yet. Well, Michael, I am a very passionate person and that definitely translates into my relationships so I'm just looking for someone who -- to be justs excited as I am. Someone just as excited as you. Avery, you lived with Hannah for years. Year. Can we point out Avery's shirt says good luck. Interesting that you say that. Since you've been roommates what do you think is the biggest challenge when it comes so typing Mr. Right. Hannah has a huge personality so I think it's finding somebody that will complement that but also keep her on her toe. Ha can handle it. Oh, yeah. Huge personality means you better be ready. But, Darius, what kind of guy do you see Hannah with. I want to Hannah end up with someone with a great sense of humor. She's extremely funny so I think that's really important. Kelsey, for you what's the most important quality of a guy that he would need to date Hannah? For Hannah I think somebody who is confident, somebody who is ambitious, doesn't play games but also loves to travel. Those are all great little tidbits for us to know, so Hannah will go on dates with four eligible bachelors tonight. We have chosen them. We feel good about it. You guys are actually going to be flies on the wall watching these dates, speed dates with video cameras with audio. They're going to be monitoring the situation so, Bela, while they're watching, what should they look for for Hannah to advise her, to tell her what's going on, what's not going on? Look for conversation. Easy breezy fun. Then look for body language. Are they leaning in, are they smiling, laughing? A little secret, look for where their feet are pointed. If they're pointed at each other they're probably interested in each other. I had never heard that. I know. Keep an eye on it in real life. It tells you a lot. Red flags. Is he giving her a chance to talk? Is he negative? Is he trying to argue her into the ground? All red flags. Oh, gosh, yes. Do they need like a signal or something, like blink twice if you want to get out of here? We'll have code tonight. I'll be there. You know, Hannah, are you ready to meet your guys. I'm ready. Let's do it. All right, let's bring them out. Here they come. Hi. Hi. Hi. All right. Looks like we're in the middle of a "Bachelor" episode, "Bachelorette." Are you excited? Yes. Give me one word to describe yourselves the best? We'll go down the line and start with you, Chris. Driven. Passionate. Spontaneous. Dynamic. Ooh. Good work. How do you choose from that? They need to follow up on that. You need to deliver. Hey, your friends, good luck to you guys. Good luck to everybody. We hope you find love and you know what, Hannah and her friends, you're all coming back tomorrow. We'll find out. We'll also have more tips and setting up your best friend so go to our website. Bela, thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.