Husband rents movie theater to surprise wife with long-lost wedding video

More
Drew and Kayla Gottfried celebrated 14 years of marriage but never got to see their wedding footage after it got lost.
1:50 | 08/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Husband rents movie theater to surprise wife with long-lost wedding video
You. Seeing there. Yeah. Never mind ready. It's my heart. Name Andy Young went right. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"Drew and Kayla Gottfried celebrated 14 years of marriage but never got to see their wedding footage after it got lost.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"79293517","title":"Husband rents movie theater to surprise wife with long-lost wedding video","url":"/GMA/Living/video/husband-rents-movie-theater-surprise-wife-long-lost-79293517"}