Transcript for New Jersey teachers surprised with school supplies

We're back and it is back to school time in some states. For a lot of teachers it means spending a lot of their own money. Adopt a classroom will provide support to teach Evers and students across this nation. Take a look. This year, for many back to school means back to the classroom and for teachers like Sofia, a welcoming environment is key. When students walk into my classroom it's so important they feel like it is just as much their classroom as it is my classroom. Reporter: But it comes at a cost. Our teachers are educators are traditionally individuals who go into their pockets every year to make sure that their classroom environments are special. As teachers, we really struggle to provide everything to students that they need. Reporter: It's a burden for families too. A survey from adopt a classroom found 92% of classrooms have students whose family cannot afford school supplies. Want the kids to have all the supplies they need so they can get their education off to a good start. Reporter: Through it's Subaru loves learning initiative Subaru and retailers are partnering with adopt a classroom to help 4700 classrooms across the country starting in Camden, new Jersey. Good morning, Camden schoolteachers. Reporter: Gathering together teachers and principals to share the good news. We are going to be supporting all K through 5 elementary schools in the city of Camden. Here comes some of the books. Over 114,000 students are going to be receiving aid under our program and it's going to be providing the basic needs, things like pencils and paper and Cray combrons and calculators, things so necessary for them to be able to succeed in school. The gift from Subaru is such a relief and it really helps our students know that the community cares about them and wants them to be successful. This specific donation will lift the spirits of our teachers who are our unsung heroes. We are a city of people who care deeply about the next generation of students. It takes a village to raise a child and takes a village to do so effectively. Love to see that. We want to clear all the lists and get this, this was shocking to me. According to one survey teachers spend an average of $750 out of their own pockets on supplies. So this initiative is going to help a lot of teachers and students nationwide get what they really need.

