This middle aged woman going back to school is the inspiration we all need

More
Margarita Lopez, 58, is one of the oldest students at University of Southern California.
3:34 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This middle aged woman going back to school is the inspiration we all need

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61006806,"title":"This middle aged woman going back to school is the inspiration we all need","duration":"3:34","description":"Margarita Lopez, 58, is one of the oldest students at University of Southern California.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/middle-aged-woman-back-school-inspiration-61006806","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.