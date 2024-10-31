NYC dogs show off Halloween costumes

These three pups from the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade are celebrating Halloween in style.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live