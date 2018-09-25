How to shop the so-called 'sale racks' of the internet

More
ABC News' Becky Worley breaks down how to find the best deals and avoid retailers' tricks designed to make you spend more money while shopping online.
2:44 | 09/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to shop the so-called 'sale racks' of the internet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58064125,"title":"How to shop the so-called 'sale racks' of the internet ","duration":"2:44","description":"ABC News' Becky Worley breaks down how to find the best deals and avoid retailers' tricks designed to make you spend more money while shopping online.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/shop-called-sale-racks-internet-58064125","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.