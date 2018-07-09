Transcript for Teacher's wish for new desks fulfilled by strangers

?????? This morning, "Gma" als meansiving my all. We arengp with choose, anization that helps aestn school today he's in classron Camden, New Jersey. Upte O teacher's story you Sha with us. Reporter:s, gege. You were sitting there with me one menti a teacher in south car had tables so old she had to duct asked F ING to pay for new tables. Well, ioldou about that at 8:48. On the air. Well, by 9: A.M., guess what happen. Hi, my name is hardy and teach social studies a Williams middle school south Carolina. Eporter: S is one O thounds of teachers who turned donors chooo help supply T materials necessary toviua education to her ursday morning I on website a project she recely launched to replace es classroom. Thers a teacheright now in who is asking for tables for her CL why? The ones she has so old they've broken, created srp edges and some students have cut their legs and had to duct pe th tables. Justs " W off the air word donors choose that s.hardee's project was andhe tab ordered an hour late is morng, ty'ren the way to eighth grade classroom. Mrs. Haeeays the support has made all theifference it's just the beginning. When I toldhe children W got funded, is E, they were so excited. I would like to say T you T to any project out there, teachers greatly apiate any assist they C T. And a big THA you tovirginia.l Sanger W put projecr the top,guys.'ll be saytoo a lot of those donors and giv Yo mbers. Wenched thisesterday, for the nt few D B already we've raised $370,000. At lea that'such has been donated to proje just since yesterday. At's some 6500 donors and 1200 prects.we're just getting star I'll tell youore where here iamden coming up. A L more comi U tod an all of you at home with tour website to getinvolved. Much more of my giving my all event. Nd proctsll need help. If you donateou cou get a shou right heron "Gma." ?????? so light,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.