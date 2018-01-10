Transcript for Teen sidelined for being homeless takes field again

A little Monday motivation. This is a heartwarming story. Homeless D.C. Teenager finally getting his chance to play on the high school football team again, Lara. This is great. It is a great story. Good morning, robin. Good morning to you all. 18-year-old Jamal speaks finally got to suit up again thanks to his determination and his teammates who refused to leave him behind. Reporter: This is the moment Jamal speaks thought would never come. Back on the field after he was sidelined from his high school football team, not because of injury, but because he was homeless. Putting on this uniform again. Reporter: The 18-year-old running back used to light up the field. Check out his 65-yard dash and touchdown from a couple of years ago, but this season as he was about to play his first down for high school, his own principal announced he would not be able to play due to a residency violation. I just want to play ball. Reporter: Jamal had been sleeping on various friends' couches with no permanent house because his father died and he was estranged from a 45-minute protest. We wanted to join our team together. Reporter: The community also outraged, rallying around the high school senior. A local city councilman set up a gofundme page that has raised over $25,000 for Jamal. One woman donated $10,000 herself. I wanted to do something that would really help him get to where he wanted to go. Reporter: And this week it finally happened. Jamal was cleared to play, helped leading his team to a five-point win. Thank y'all so much. From the bottom of my heart. I just got chills. Greater Washington has offered speaks a home for as long as he needs one, and even better news for you all, as you know, Jamal is a senior. Temple university has offered him a spot on their team so it sounds like Jamal has a home for college as well. That's a great story. There are still good people in the world. Yes, and we wish Jamal the best. Just so wonderful how people came out for him. Absolutely. Stood up for him. Yeah. Thanks for sharing that, Lara.

