Veteran skydives to celebrate 100th birthday

Centenarian Tom Rice, a World War II vet who served with the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, marked his 100th birthday by tandem skydiving 7,500 feet from a vintage plane in San Diego.
0:44 | 08/19/21

Transcript for Veteran skydives to celebrate 100th birthday
Until we're back now with a play today laughing at us on you'll see why and this is a leap into the sky for one bold. Centenarian. Take a look at Tom rice celebrating his 100 birthday. Very get go the commemorative skydive this is a war. Wards Tuesday he's survived who served with the 501 parachute infantry regiment he landed on Normandy on. Billionaire jumping from a height of 7500. Feet landing on the beach in front of the hotel del Coronado. Com says hey I'm great and here's my favorite part that is already planning another jumpers 100 yeah. Her parents and to share that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

