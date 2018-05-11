Transcript for Woman uses cousin's hand as stand-in for engagement pic

A newly engaged couple giving a new meaning to the phrase lending a hand. T.J. Has their story. A marriage proposal is not about marriage. It's not about love. It's about that ring, robin. It's about that ring. Okay? So -- but what do you do when you want the whole world to see your new ring, but you don't want them to see your hand? I know that feeling. You borrow the closest manicured one you can find. Reporter: At first glance this, looks picture perfect. Jose and Diana, surrounded by flowers and balloons. This girl deserves the world and she wasn't expecting a proposal at all this year especially with everything that we have gone through, so the whole surprise was just perfect. Reporter: But look closely and something just doesn't seem right. You see, that's Diana's ring, but another angle reveals that is not Diana's hand. It's her cousin, Jenna, pitching in because she has the perfect manicure. I thought it was so funny and just for laughs. It went really well. Reporter: Jenna explained her new career as a hand model on Twitter writing, Diana is a nurse so she never has her nails done. Jose planned a surprise proposal and couldn't get her to do her nails without raising suspicion. I could not have my cousin reveal to the world she was engaged with her undid fingernails. Reporter: This has made them stars of the twitterverse. Diana believes that her cousin, Jenna had such quick thinking. Jenna will definitely be any maid of honor. It's something I want her to be apart of, and make it memorable to have her by our side. I know you're smiling right now, Jenna. That shot is just -- Hilarious. Priceless. Some people say, wait a minute, now. You put your ring on somebody else's hand right afterwards? Are you this mindful in the social media age that even in the excitement you're still thinking about getting the perfect picture. Anyway, this is hilarious. I think anybody with that kind of sense of humor has got a long marriage ahead of them. That's right. She is going to be the maid of honor, but just hilarious. You ever done that, and had somebody stand in? No. I just curl my fingers like that. What about you, George? What do you think? You have a band-aid your finger, and he don't even care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.