Young girl loves Olympic weightlifting

More
A little girl stole hearts with her amazed reaction while watching a women’s weightlifting event in the Tokyo Olympics.
0:43 | 07/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young girl loves Olympic weightlifting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"A little girl stole hearts with her amazed reaction while watching a women’s weightlifting event in the Tokyo Olympics. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"79059581","title":"Young girl loves Olympic weightlifting","url":"/GMA/Living/video/young-girl-loves-olympic-weightlifting-79059581"}