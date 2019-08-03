Transcript for Young Stephen Curry fan debuts signature shoes for girls

Back now with the 9-year-old making big moves on international women's day and got the chance to team up with an NBA giant to help girls on the basketball court. Janai Norman is here with this great story. Such a good story. Happy Friday. You might remember from back in November when the only thing that the 9-year-old warriors fan, Riley Morrison was Steph curry's sneakers but under Armour didn't have them in the girls section so young Riley took matters foo her own hands and wrote him a handwritten letter saying I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with under Armour because girls want to rock the curry 5s too. Not only did curry respond in handwritten style but under Armour immediately made the change and in honor of international women's day Riley helped design the new 6s, a day before their official release, Steph curry himself surprised the 9-year-old with her own pair of the new purple kicks. Here's a closer look at the new under Armour icon curry 6 united win color way and it takes a way to impress the two-time MVP. But curry praised the 9-year-old saying she had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable. She was focused on the opportunity for all girls, not just herself, she's inspiring and wise beyond her years, so inspiring, so, I mean, I would love if you had a daughter, all you would want her to do this a situation like that is grab the reins and say I'm going to help make change. Start a whole new sneaker line, yeah. Yes, so impressive, so fantastic. That was great. Thanks. Don't go anywhere because look who is here.

