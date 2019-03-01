Transcript for 14-year-old faces murder charge after alleged egging prank

Now to that 14-year-old that is facing a murder charge after he and his friends threw eggs at passing cars leading to a chase that ended in a death. Paula Faris is here with that story for us. Reporter: Good morning. This happened just outside of Houston. A 14-year-old was behind the wheel when he killed a mother of two, she was also a grandmother of four who was simply visiting her family for the holiday. We do want to warn you the crash video is disturbing. This morning a 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge after a dangerous prank led to this deadly crash. It happened in broad daylight on new year's day. Police say three teenagers driving this gmc SUV without the owner's permission began hurling eggs at other vehicles. In this surveillance video the driver of this yellow Lincoln continental chased the teens allegedly flashed a handgun and the 14-year-old at the wheel of that SUV sped through a red light t-boning Sylvia sevla's pickup truck killing her instantly. Reporter: Her daughter is in shock. Wonderful woman, happy always, happy. Independent. She was about to come home and get her stuff and say bye and she was about to leave, and, yeah, she couldn't say bye. Reporter: That underaged teen driver suffered a broken ankle and has now been charged with murder. He did what he did, and, well, he took my mother's life, so he has to pay for what happened. Reporter: So tragic. In the state of Texas a murder suspect can be tried as young as 14 years of age but only after a juvenile court rules that the youth had a previous record and that the crime warrants trial as an adult but this 14-year-old has been booked and remains in a juvenile detention center. Horrible story. All the way around.

