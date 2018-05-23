30-year-old ordered to vacate parents' home speaks out

More
Michael Rotondo said he is "not a burden" to his parents after a New York judge ordered him to move out of their home, where he's lived rent-free for eight years.
2:51 | 05/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 30-year-old ordered to vacate parents' home speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55376176,"title":"30-year-old ordered to vacate parents' home speaks out","duration":"2:51","description":"Michael Rotondo said he is \"not a burden\" to his parents after a New York judge ordered him to move out of their home, where he's lived rent-free for eight years. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/30-year-ordered-vacate-parents-home-speaks-55376176","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.