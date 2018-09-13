'60 Minutes' boss reportedly fired for text sent to reporter

More
Jeff Fager was reportedly fired for a text he sent to a network reporter who was covering the claims of alleged sexual misconduct against him.
1:59 | 09/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for '60 Minutes' boss reportedly fired for text sent to reporter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57793247,"title":"'60 Minutes' boss reportedly fired for text sent to reporter","duration":"1:59","description":"Jeff Fager was reportedly fired for a text he sent to a network reporter who was covering the claims of alleged sexual misconduct against him.","url":"/GMA/News/video/60-minutes-boss-reportedly-fired-text-reporter-57793247","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.