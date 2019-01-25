Transcript for 76ers fans' dance moves go viral

??? Just dance ??? We are back now with the moves that had us cheering. You guys remember these. Two little guys that went viral with their dance-off. They've been reunited. Janai has the story. Tell us everything we need to know? How could you forget those kids? They stole the show and now the team is surprising them. ??? Shake your baby ??? they're the dueling dancers taking the internet by storm. ??? Come on shake your body ??? Reporter: The avid Philadelphia 76ers fan, Anthony and Dominic caught by the Jumbotron shirts coming off trading move. We're like trying to battle each other and have fun. A competition but at the same time it's having fun dancing. Reporter: This isn't the first time. They've been dueling all season. Now becoming friends. Meeting up to play basketball together. And the Sixers are taking notice too. Anthony meeting Ben Simmons and the team sending a special message to the boys. Dominic and Anthony, what's up. Love the move, love what you're doing. Just wanted to say thank you for the support each and every game. Keep it up. And the players obviously not the only ones who appreciate their killer moves. That dance-off-has been a hit and the video going viral viewed more than 2 million times. I watched it a ton. Makes you happy, though. Why wouldn't you want to watch? I think they might have a role permanently with the team. Yeah, maybe. Thanks very much. Coming up, they are here in times square.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.