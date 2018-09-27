911 calls released from day of 6-year-old boy's disappearance

More
The FBI has brought in a special dive team to search the lake in a North Carolina park where Maddox Ritch, 6, went missing while out with his father.
1:42 | 09/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 911 calls released from day of 6-year-old boy's disappearance
where yould win upo a miio We areack wit the search for that missing boy police releasing11 C from the day of his appearance eve os the lates They're looking inside nhole, sewer and storm drains for the 6-yearldiagnosed without who vanished nearly a week ago. Heogs srching the shoreline of a lake they continueo drain thining they were searchings lain about nine miles rt par W Maddox Ritch went missing. Bee torte. I'm not eating, notping. Just worri a getting my little boy ck explain how he thehild Saturday this park west of Charlotte. Ian Ritch was there with a wan police are refusing tode and his son went a a jogary 'T keep up with him because of a medal that makes it difficult for him torun. Before started running after him. Repr:releg thcalls. You hear witnesseshey too helped T F search. You saidoro 4 minutes. N hour no we searched every. Ephe Parke who madehat Cal sayshat when the boy's mother arred she why she got out of the car, youow ocose, I know one of the sheriffs tod of calm her. Rter: Famils are Y Poli sere hundrs people at the park and they're still looki for the out E water honge'll reach tout to them. Any imald be so L athis point. Steve, thank you very . Michael. Ha

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58116116,"title":"911 calls released from day of 6-year-old boy's disappearance ","duration":"1:42","description":"The FBI has brought in a special dive team to search the lake in a North Carolina park where Maddox Ritch, 6, went missing while out with his father.","url":"/GMA/News/video/911-calls-released-day-year-boys-disappearance-58116116","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.