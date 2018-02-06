Accused kidnapper captured by police at traffic stop

More
A woman in the passenger seat claimed she was abused and held captive for a month by the suspect. Three bodies were found when police searched the suspect's home.
2:24 | 06/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Accused kidnapper captured by police at traffic stop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55604649,"title":"Accused kidnapper captured by police at traffic stop","duration":"2:24","description":"A woman in the passenger seat claimed she was abused and held captive for a month by the suspect. Three bodies were found when police searched the suspect's home.","url":"/GMA/News/video/accused-kidnapper-captured-police-traffic-stop-55604649","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.