Transcript for Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia teen

search for a missing girl. Police issuing an amber alert for 14-year-old race Isabel Hix who they believe was abducted by 34-year-old Bruce lynch. Stephanie Ramos is here and on the story. Good morning. Good morning, Dan. Isabel hicks has been missing for nearly a week now and Virginia police now believe she was abducted by Bruce lynch according to ABC affiliate WRIC, lynch is known to the family. Officials have been working around the clock issuing an amber alert on Friday as well as notifying the public about a warrant out for lynch's arrest. Now, the FBI has joined the investigation and authorities say hicks was last seen at her home early Monday and hasn't been seen since. Officials believe lynch is armed and dangerous warning the public if they see him, do not approach. Police say they're believed to be traveling in a 2003 Toyota matrix, blue silver in color with Virginia tags adding it appears they may be traveling out of state and staying near campsites. At this time the sheriff's office does not know if hicks went with lynch voluntarily but her family, of course, is pleading for her safe return. Of course, we feel for that family this morning.

