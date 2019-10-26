-
Now Playing: 15-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert
-
Now Playing: Abducted 3-year-old girl found safe
-
Now Playing: National Geographic celebrates 'Women of Impact'
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' attack survivor speaks out for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia teen
-
Now Playing: White House begins to assemble a war room as impeachment inquiry heats up
-
Now Playing: Massive fires forcing thousands to evacuate in California
-
Now Playing: New lawsuit could open the door for Trump's closet aides to testify
-
Now Playing: ‘Slender Man’ stabbing survivor talks about what she'd tell her attackers: Part 11
-
Now Playing: How 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor says she moved on from horrific attack: Part 10
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' stabbing trial begins nearly 3 years after attack: Part 9
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' stabbing attacker diagnosed with schizophrenia: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Police in 'Slender Man' stabbing case discover unsettling evidence: Part 7
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor describes the moment she was attacked: Part 6
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' attackers describe to police the evolution of murder plot: Part 5
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' attackers explain eerie motive for stabbing friend: Part 4
-
Now Playing: ‘Slender Man’ attacker’s mother says she found ‘her goodbye notes’: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Police in 'Slender Man' case start piecing together who stabbed 12-year-old: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor found clinging to life: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Nights of the Jack in Los Angeles