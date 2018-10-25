Transcript for Authorities investigate possible 8th pipe bomb package

Want to get right to that breaking news, another suspicious package has been discovered here in New York City this morning. That is the scene in tribeca. It was addressed to Robert de Niro. Not Fuhr if it was his home or restaurant but you saw the device being taken away in a total containment vessel and an investigation under way. This comes on the heels of those pipe bombs sent to the Clintons, Obamas and CNN, the package there addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. Packages addressed to Eric Holder, congresswoman Maxine waters and billionaire George Soros, all vocal critics of president trump. Now, thankfully all the devices were intercepted. No one has been injured but officials say that the intent to maim or kill was clear. So let's go right to gio Benitez who is outside CNN's offices here in New York City. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning. This also happens to be one of New York City's most fame ow areas, the famed Columbus circle. So many tourists come through and it was entirely shut down yesterday. Locked down here as they investigated this and now this morning investigators are desperately searching for answers to figure out who is sending these packages. This morning, the massive search under way for the person responsible for these pipe bomb packages and breaking overnight authorities are now investigating the possibility that an eighth package was sent to former vice president Joe Biden, among the other target, former president Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Maxine waters and former CIA director John Brennan at New York's CNN headquarters, moments unfolding across the country yesterday live on the air. Had projectiles -- excuse me. That sounds like a fire alarm here. We will keep you posted. Reporter: Behind they raced out. All of our colleagues are outside right now. Everyone is safe. Reporter: The suspicious package ending up in the mailroom. CNN reporting a courier hand delivered it and law enforcement locking down the area. The bomb squad arrives this. Is what they find a pipe bomb and white powder inside this package brimming with American flag stamps addressed to John Brennan. The secret service revealing it had also intercepted two other packages, one addressed to president Obama and the other to former secretary of state Clinton. The package addressed to president Obama was intercepted late Wednesday morning before it got to his D.C. Home. The package addressed to Hillary Clinton was found at her home in chappaqua. Former president Bill Clinton was at the residence at the time. The NYPD coming out to say all three of those devices contained explosive material. The mayor and governor issuing strong word. What we saw here today was an effort to terrorize. This clearly is an act of terror. What is not good is overheated rhetoric, extremism that pushes people to violence. Reporter: In all, at least seven suspicious packages sent to different targets, people or organizations with one common th critics of president trump and all frequent subjects of verbal attacks by the president and other Republicans. One package, addressed to former attorney general Eric Holder, was sent back to the return address which was falsely listed as the office of former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Authorities do not believe she sent it. Investigators say all of these pipe bombs are similar to the one found in billionaire democratic donor George Soros' mailbox on Monday. Authorities so far have not revealed any information on a motive. And so another major question right now, the courier who sent that package to CNN right here here at Time Warner center in Columbus circle, who is that yourier? How did the courier get the package to begin with? Investigators will look at that to see if they have a suspect and it could lead them to a suspect. Thank you. Michael. Officials are now analyzing each of those devices in detail

