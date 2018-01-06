-
Now Playing: White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game
-
Now Playing: White Sox player listed as critical after aneurysm
-
Now Playing: Can working out in the cold help you burn more calories?
-
Now Playing: Baseball star describes recovery from brain aneurysm
-
Now Playing: Can working out too much kill you?
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new colon cancer guidelines
-
Now Playing: What to know about new colon cancer guidelines
-
Now Playing: What new moms should know about a postpartum diet
-
Now Playing: New guidelines for colonoscopy screenings lower age to 45 from 50
-
Now Playing: How 3 women lost 100 pounds each without surgery
-
Now Playing: Some vitamins, minerals may lower risk of heart disease, stroke: Study
-
Now Playing: Recent study examines link between alcohol-related laws and drunk driving deaths
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle sheds light on menstrual hygiene
-
Now Playing: FDA warns: Don't let your children sink their teeth into benzocaine
-
Now Playing: Dramatic rise in ADHD medication mishaps among kids and teens, report finds
-
Now Playing: What is cancer?
-
Now Playing: Inside Cigna's Health Improvement Tour van
-
Now Playing: Alyssa Milano on struggling with anxiety
-
Now Playing: FDA approves preventative treatment for migraines
-
Now Playing: Young American smokers get half of their smoke through hookahs: Study