Black woman makes history with election win More Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary for governor in Georgia, becoming the nation's first black woman to lead a major party's ticket. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Black woman makes history with election win This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Beyonce is 1st woman of color to headline Coachella

Now Playing: Trump summit with North Korea in jeopardy

Now Playing: Primaries in Southern states shed light on midterms

Now Playing: Rubio says administration short-sighted with Chinese telecom negotiations

Now Playing: Trump: 'A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign'

Now Playing: Trump on North Korea summit: 'There is a chance it will work out'

Now Playing: Trump says North Korea summit 'may not work out'

Now Playing: Trump meets South Korean leader, 'demands' DOJ investigates FBI

Now Playing: Georgia voters turn out for primary elections

Now Playing: Trump raises doubts North Korea summit will happen in June

Now Playing: Gina Haspel sworn in as CIA director

Now Playing: DHS secretary 'not aware' Putin tried to help Trump win 2016 election

Now Playing: Former director of national intelligence James Clapper on distrust of intel agencies

Now Playing: Rosenstein agrees to Trump 'demand' for probe: WH

Now Playing: Trump enters talks with Moon amid uncertainty over North Korea summit

Now Playing: Rosenstein agrees to investigate Trump claims of DOJ infiltration

Now Playing: Trump, upset about Russia probe, meets with deputy AG and FBI director

Now Playing: Democrats slam Trump's call for new DOJ probe

Now Playing: Writer Mark Salter and filmmaker Teddy Kunhardt on their tributes to Sen. John McCain

Now Playing: New CIA Director Gina Haspel sworn in Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55375162,"title":"Black woman makes history with election win","duration":"1:13","description":"Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary for governor in Georgia, becoming the nation's first black woman to lead a major party's ticket.","url":"/GMA/News/video/black-woman-makes-history-election-win-55375162","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}