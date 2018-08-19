Transcript for Bodycam video shows heroic police officers rescue woman from burning building

officers being led heros this morning. Dramatic body cam video showinthem racing toward a building engulfed in flames, a to save a woman who was trapped inside. Ron is here with more on that story. This happen the town of oneonta, Alabama lasnth. E video just now being released. It is truly harrowingazing to watch. Police officers running into danger, no hesitation at all to rescue that woman. Is anybody in the building police! Rorter: Watch as this dratic police body camootage show the heart-stopping momentswhen first rnders arrived to find this aptment building on fire. Anybody in the building? Anybody in the building? Reporter: Two officers racing to see if anyone is trd inde, sprinting from their patrol car straight to tmoke and flames. Any in the buding? Reporter: They hear faint voice coming from a woman trapped inside. Standack! Oh, my god. Ma'am, come this way. Can you move? Hey, I gotple down TRE, T down there. Reporter: Police officers Matthew Suddeth and ry Glasscock in a race agains time. Up we go. Come on. All right, come on with me. E you okay can you breathe? Yea Stay with me. Reporter: Their lifsaving response gaining the cops recognition from the city of oneonta eer this week. We are proud OFD we're thankful that the outcome -- the result of that night was livesaved. Reporter: No one though more grateful than the husband of the woman WHE life they saved. Thicould have been disastrous. Thanks to the quick actions the ce officers, they sa some lives. That is amazing. The deputy police chief was asked what she S in that body cam slow. She said T young officers going above and beyond what's required of them ieir line of work, risking then lives R their community. Prettyzing. They don't have proctive gen for the fi And went straight in there. In all the S you can hear that voi. They got her out of the Amazing. Ron, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.