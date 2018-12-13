Boy reunites with officer who caught him from burning building

More
The 8-year-old boy was captured on camera jumping out of the second floor of a burning apartment building in Texas.
1:33 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy reunites with officer who caught him from burning building

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59793550,"title":"Boy reunites with officer who caught him from burning building","duration":"1:33","description":"The 8-year-old boy was captured on camera jumping out of the second floor of a burning apartment building in Texas.","url":"/GMA/News/video/boy-reunites-officer-caught-burning-building-59793550","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.