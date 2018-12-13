-
Now Playing: Cajun Navy rescue efforts
-
Now Playing: Migrant-filled rescue ship decertified at sea
-
Now Playing: Bullet ricochets off cellphone in police officer's shirt pocket, authorities say
-
Now Playing: Teen jogger fights off would-be kidnapper in Texas
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors reach plea deal with National Enquirer publisher
-
Now Playing: Boy reunites with officer who caught him from burning building
-
Now Playing: Friend of missing Colorado woman speaks out
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storm on the move as rain, snow sweep the South
-
Now Playing: Pilot in serious condition after military jet crash over Honolulu
-
Now Playing: Authorities rescue 3 trapped in abandoned West Virginia mine
-
Now Playing: Treat yo self with this DIY bath bomb kit
-
Now Playing: Loved ones reunite after West Virginia mine rescue
-
Now Playing: Three trapped in WV mine found alive
-
Now Playing: Man gets stuck in restaurant grease vent
-
Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford presents 'Inspiration of the Year' award to athlete
-
Now Playing: Woman reunited with mother, 88, after using DNA kit
-
Now Playing: Estimated 26M Americans fall victim to porch pirates
-
Now Playing: Missing mother's fiance cooperating in search: Lawyer
-
Now Playing: DA: DNA from 2016 rape linked to teen's alleged attacker
-
Now Playing: Major storm hammering Northwest in path across the US