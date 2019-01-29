Brady, Goff face off before Super Bowl

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he was not giving any advice ahead of the Super Bowl to Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who is 17 years his junior.
2:13 | 01/29/19

