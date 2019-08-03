Transcript for Bus driver hailed for heroic rescue of choking student

And where you're from a school bus driver who became a hero as she saved a life of a choking child a frightening moment happened last month outside Saint Louis eight year old Allen love green couldn't breathe. Because something was stuck in his throat. A driver Caroline gearing raced back to help Allen's only brother who is next to a was terrified. Like trying to make noise. Are you choking. And then he just gave me a nod and then I yelled filibuster. I don't think my thought that they here I just reacted in. Tiff quick thinking about my children my grandchildren so somebody's child. I just jumped up and do it. Together. The boy's mother says she's thankful gore knew what to do old Mitchell called are they hero. The day. I love this story because Big Brother held and also because if you saw Alan there while his brother was speaking uses satellite collected and London Luton talking about me. Want to keep bringing sanity I know bond he saved my life I and then I'll be indebted to you are at our ever.

