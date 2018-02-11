Transcript for Bus passengers fear kidnapping as driver refuses to stop

It is as much support as they can get. A bus overnight and passengers thought they were kidnapped when the driver started going the wrong way refusing to stop. He is facing charges and ABC's will Carr has the story. Reporter: What was supposed to be a fun night of terror turning all too real. A bus full of passengers on their way to a spooky night at a haunted house say they thought they were being kidnapped when their bus driver took them in the wrong direction and refused to stop. He wasn't responding to anybody and I was like we're getting kidnapped? We're all trying to get off the bus. He wouldn't stop. Reporter: What should have been a ten-minute ride stretched to half an hour and passengers pleading with the driver to let them out. Open the door. Open the door. I stood up with them and he just whipped around and nailed me in the stomach and knocked me back into a seat. Reporter: That's when the passengers started diving out the windows. People started opening up the windows and clamoring and wedging in like a panic. Reporter: Eventually the driver opened the door letting the remaining passengers out. Authorities arriving and placing the driver under arrest charging him with kidnapping. Police in Long Beach tell us the 60-year-old driver was working for a private transport company. There were 20 to 30 passengers on board. Thankfully nobody was hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.