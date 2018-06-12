Transcript for Bush grandson remembers his 'Gampy'

Good morning. Today I stand before you is the oldest grandson of the man I simply knew his campaign. George Herbert Walker Bush was most gracious. Most decent. Plus humble man that however now. We are here to give thanks for his extraordinary life but I'd like to talk about some of the things that he was thankful for. The things that to him mattered most. My grandfather was thankful for his family. When he began running for president in 1988. My grandfather released a campaign book outlining his. Views for the future. The book opened with a letter to grandson. It was addressed to me and recounted some of our recent experiences together and main. T a letter read I'd been thing and about it a lot. The most fun was the big rock about climbing out on watching you and while playing on. Near the in the summer when the moon was full the tides were high up there is that special day when it almost seemed like the boat was real. In those few words my grandfather said more about his life and I could ever tell you this morning. Here's a man gearing up for the role of a lifetime. And yet his mind when backed his family. It's a book about policy issues and yet he still found time to write about imaginary boat that he built with his grandson. In a typical day he'd wake up around 5 AM to review security briefings and grabbed his first coffee of the day when the coast was clear all the grandkids. We'll try our best to snag a spot on the bed and nestled between him and Guinea while they read the paper. We all grew up in all my grandfather a larger than life figure who we catch fly fishing off the rocks and main talking up where the blue fish were running. QB the first to host intense horse shoe matchups among family Secret Service. Or any willing had a state. While encouraging trash talk like power outage it's here or she was short or. Woodrow Wilson if your longing your shoe hit the wooden backstop. It's typical spread included barbecue tacos tamales pork rinds with hot sauce. With healthy complement of blue bell ice cream and Klondike bars. Always the competitor each night can't be challenged all the great kids to the coveted. First asleep award. In class again be fashioned he'd write letters of encouragement to us all whether one of us had a heart semester at school. Whether one of us and for the record not me drove his fidelity onto the rocks. Or one of us definitely not me and it up again he's cross hairs. And he too much. At the close of one summer after he left public service can't he wrote an email to us all. Saying the only thing wrong with the last five months is that none of you were here enough. Next year promises sold against her they you'll spend more time with us here by the C. As you know I've had to give up fly fishing off the rocks and main. Port but there are plenty of wonderful things to do. I think of you all an awful lot I just wonder how each of you is doing in school and in life. If you need me I'm here for you because a love you very much. In the songs got makes his promise with long locks I will satisfy him and show him my salvation. Today we know them I can't be did enjoy a long and extraordinary life and we know he's enjoying the beginning of his next life rejoining those whom he lost but now. By grace. Has found again. My grandfather was thankful for his country. He was grateful to lead a country where people can go as far as fast as their dreams can take them. A place where individuals working alone or in groups can help the condition of their fellow man on a voluntary basis. A bright hope for America he evokes so brilliantly when he spoke of a thousand points of light. He often spoke about the timeless creed that duty honor country the values that a sustained the republic for its over 240 years. But this wasn't something he just talked about. This is something he lived. Having flown 58 combat missions in the Pacific and having been shot down and rescued at sea. He never saw zone heroism as being any greater than anyone else that has worn the uniform. I know this because of experience of personally. Hughes problem walker joined the Marine Corps when I joined the navy and even prouder when we served overseas or service never compared to his. Yet we could never commit some of that. In our times together our big wonderful and competitive Stanley saw the personal goodness. That led to his recognized historical preakness. He left a simple yet profound legacy to his children whose grandchildren. Into this country. Service. Undoubtedly when the last words are written in on him they will certainly include this. That the fulfillment of a complete life cannot be achieved without service to others. You should know the my grandfather was thankful for his god he once told us is that grandkids got as good but as low as the cost. We must be good to one another. It was his faith his love for others that fulfill tent that drove him that led him to a life of public service. Here Houston at a prayer breakfast. He wants reflected on his time on the deck of the submarine ten back which rescued him after he was shot down during World War II. To get some fresh air who went on the deck. Still the watch all looked out the door. He said the sky was clear to start for brilliant like a blizzard of fireflies in the night. There was a calm inner peace. Halfway around the world in a war zone a calm inner peace. God's if there. Today after 94 years to heavy hands of time is claimed the life of my camps. But. In death as in life my grandfather has won. For he has exchanged his earthly burdens. For heavenly home and is at peace. Yes that George Herbert Walker Bush is the most gracious most decent most humble man that I will ever know. And it's the honor of a lifetime to share his name. God bless you can't beat until we meet again. May be out on that rock but we've built together.

