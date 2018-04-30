Transcript for Caravan of migrants reaches US border

Now to the crisis at the border. A caravan with more than 100 migrants seeking asylum arriving at the U.S. Border with Mexico. But told there's no room. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is on the scene there in Tijuana with more. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, robin this. Is literally the end of the road for these migrants. You can see them camped out here by the dozens against the morning chill. They are literally sleeping up against the border. Now, theoretically customs and border protection has to process each of them. Not a sickle one has been processed 12 hours in. The so-called migrant caravan reaching the U.S. Border and clamoring to be led in. After a grueling month-long slug, 150 or so Central American migrants made their way to the San Diego crossing. But right on the doorstep into the U.S., they were told entry was blocked. U.S. Customs and border protection turning them away because it said the crossing where it vets asylum seekers was already at capacity. Caravan organizers were skeptical. We can build a base in Iraq in under a week. We can't process 200 refugees? I don't believe it. Reporter: Sleeping right outside overnight. They originated from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and traveled by train, sometimes bus, other times on foot and say they're fleeing violence and persecution. You see kids, you see mother, you see men like me, you know, we fighting to, you know, for a better future. Reporter: The group might have been forgotten had president trump not called for the caravan to be stopped. Are you watching that mess that's going on right now with the caravan coming up? Reporter: Even threatening to shut down the government on Saturday because of it. We need the wall and if we don't get border security, we'll have no choice, we'll close down the country because we need border security. Reporter: The president has tweeted that he does not want these migrants admitted into the U.S. But even if they can get into this border terminal into a processing center, it's just the start of a very long road for them. They are then sent to detention centers inside the interior of the country where they'll have to make the case to federal agents that they face persecution if sent back home. Now, organizers tell they're willing to wait it out. The question is under these conditions, how long can these people last here? Robin? Matt, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.