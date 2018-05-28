Transcript for Cavaliers beat Celtics to head to NBA Finals

cover the story. King James still reigning supreme and beating the Celtics name seven of the eastern conference finals a played all 48minutes. Henow headed to his eighth consecut finals and T.J. Holmes isere with all the action. T.J., they call H the king for a rne and was this in Paula, one of the commeors saidhis wasebron ja greateomplishment of his reer because H had too so ch with so little wn it comes to H roster and also that greatss isn't just measured by championships and once againebron' greatness wa on display last nigh James, grabbefrom behind. Count it. Goal tend and one. Reporter: With ap to the NBA finalsn the LI king James did what he's done so many times before step up. O the basket. Oh, blocked by ja he did it again. Reporter: The stat line, 35 INTs and 15 rebounds to lead his cavaliers to an eight-point win over the Celtics in a game seven. I kind of just switched my mi-set on sayinget's get the most out of theson I can and I'm determined get the most -- I'm trying squeeze Orange until there's no more juice LE Reporter: We haven't see one without him since2010. No one person has eve shouldermore. Reporter: With two O their best players injured, the young and hunger Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum. Somethg youon't see every day, an emphatic dunk over Lebron James. Drivesown and throws it down. Reporter: Even got little chesty with the K afterwards. I gre , you know, watching on and, you know, asking him follow me back on Twitter. Going to his camps. Rorter: But James appeared to ultimatelye Tatum his royal essing. I just know he's justuilt for star he's built for success on and off the floor. Credited supporting cast for the victory. My teamma played a hell of a game. Rter: A lotf people might not know the name Jayson tatu he got to meet lebjames at 8 and lasteart 20 got to pla in a gam seven against him. This is what Lebron jamesis, the elder statesman. Illing it. Maybe he' play with Lebron next year. Lebronight be looking for a new team.let's go to ginger. A right, ginger has more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.